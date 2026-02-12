India reach 120/2 in 10 overs against Namibia

Opener Ishan Kishan blazed away to a 24-ball 61 as India raced to 120 for two after 10 overs in their T20 World Cup match against Namibia here on Thursday. Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma were batting on 12 and 23 respectively at the halfway stage of the innings. Playing in place of Abhishek Verma, Sanju Samson fell for a breezy eight-ball 22, while Kishan got to his fifty in only 20 balls. Namibia won the toss and opted to field first. Brief scores: India 120/2 in 10 overs (Ishan Kishan 61, Tilak Varma batting 23).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)