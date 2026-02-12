Tests not in focus, no red-ball cricket back home: Netherlands all-rounder Logan van Beek

Ahead of his side's ICC T20 World Cup clash against the USA, Netherlands' all-rounder Logan Van Beek spoke on the team's aspirations in Test cricket, saying that the red-ball cricket is "not at focus" for the team as they do not have a proper first-class cricket structure back home in Netherlands. Following a thumping win over Namibia, the Dutch will be aiming to present their case as genuine Super Eight stage contenders with a win over the USA in Chennai on Friday. On the other hand, the USA, left reeling after losses to defending champions India and Pakistan, would be aiming to get something to cheer for in the form of a win, even if it is, in all likelihood, a consolation one.

Speaking during the pre-match presser, Logan shed light on the lack of proper first-class cricket infrastructure and player pool in Netherlands, "When you go from T20 to a one-day to a test match, it is a different game. T20, on the day as we can see, any team can beat another team on the day. In one-day cricket, it gets a little longer, so the quality normally rises. When you come to test cricket, quite often the better team will win on the day. And that is where the pool of players needs to be, and the first-class system needs to be at a level that is challenging and competitive, so that when you go and play test cricket, that you are actually competitive. Right now, the Dutch only play T20 and one-day in their club system. There is no first-class cricket. No one plays first-class cricket in the Netherlands. They do not have a red ball at all." The all-rounder pointed out that only a couple of players in the squad play first-class cricket, including him for Canterbury as a New Zealand-born player, and the focus stays on progressing as deep as possible during the T20 and 50-over World Cups.

"If we can make the final stages of these tournaments, then our push is that sponsors, funding, and our ranking goes up, and we get more funding that way. I think Test Cricket at this stage is not a focus because it could be one of those things where we do really well, we get qualified, and then we play one test in two years, which it doesn't help. And for example, in my situation, I obviously play in New Zealand as a first-class cricketer, and if the Dutch get first-class or first, what it is called, four-member status, then I will become an overseas in New Zealand. So then I cannot play first-class cricket in New Zealand. And then I have to only play only one day in T20 for the Dutch. So it is, I think right now it works well for the Dutch that guys can come in play and then also go back to their kind of local nations be a first-class cricketer. So maybe down the track, but right now, T20, one day, it works well," he concluded. In 101 first-class matches, Logan has scored 2,901 runs at an average of 25.44, with two centuries and 13 fifties in 145 innings and taken 289 wickets at an average of 31.12, with a best score of 6/46, 14 four-fers, 10 five-fors and two ten-fors.

Squads: Netherlands Squad: Michael Levitt, Max ODowd, Bas de Leede, Colin Ackermann, Scott Edwards(w/c), Zach Lion-Cachet, Logan van Beek, Aryan Dutt, Roelof van der Merwe, Timm van der Gugten, Fred Klaassen, Noah Croes, Kyle Klein, Saqib Zulfiqar, Paul van Meekeren United States of America Squad: Andries Gous(w), Shayan Jahangir, Monank Patel(c), Milind Kumar, Shubham Ranjane, Sanjay Krishnamurthi, Harmeet Singh, Mohammad Mohsin, Shadley van Schalkwyk, Ehsan Adil, Saurabh Netravalkar, Ali Khan, Nosthush Kenjige, Saiteja Mukkamalla, Shehan Jayasuriya. (ANI)

