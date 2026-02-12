Left Menu

IPL to return at Chinnaswamy Stadium, Karnataka cabinet gives approval

Karnataka Minister Ramalinga Reddy has confirmed that the Karnataka Cabinet has given approval to the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) to host Indian Premier League and international cricket matches at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

ANI | Updated: 12-02-2026 22:48 IST | Created: 12-02-2026 22:48 IST
IPL to return at Chinnaswamy Stadium, Karnataka cabinet gives approval
M Chinnaswamy Stadium. (X@). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Minister Ramalinga Reddy said that the state cabinet has given approval to the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) to host the Indian Premier League at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Speaking to reporters on Thursday, Minister Ramalinga Reddy said the decision follows the recommendations of the Cunha report, including a maximum crowd capacity of 35,000 and other specified guidelines.

"The cabinet agreed with certain conditions as per the Cunha report. He mentioned in the report a maximum of 35,000 people and other conditions. Accordingly, we have made the decision," Minister Reddy said. Earlier, Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara chaired a meeting with the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) President Venkatesh Prasad, the KSCA Secretary and others at Vidhana Soudha on Thursday to discuss the organisation of cricket tournaments at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

The session was attended by Additional Chief Secretary of the Home Department Tushar Girinath, State DGP M A Salim, GBA Commissioner Maheshwar Rao, Home Department Secretary KV Sarathchandra, Bangalore City Police Commissioner Seemant Kumar Singh, KSCA President Venkatesh Prasad, KSCA Secretary and the Indian Premier League's (IPL) Bengaluru-based franchise Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) office bearers. After the meeting, KSCA President Venkatesh Prasad said they were awaiting the Cabinet decision on the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, describing the outcome as "extremely positive" and thanking Home Minister G Parameshwara for forming the committee.

For the unversed, cricket at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium has been suspended since June last year after 11 people died and several were injured in a stampede during Royal Challengers Bengaluru's (RCB) IPL title celebration. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi CM approves projects worth Rs 85 crore for SC/ST colonies

Delhi CM approves projects worth Rs 85 crore for SC/ST colonies

 India
2
Punjab: Fazilka SSP appears at secretariat of Akal Takht

Punjab: Fazilka SSP appears at secretariat of Akal Takht

 India
3
I-League officially rebranded as Indian Football League: AIFF

I-League officially rebranded as Indian Football League: AIFF

 India
4
UPDATE 4-Trump is ending deportation surge in Minnesota, White House border czar says

UPDATE 4-Trump is ending deportation surge in Minnesota, White House border ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fairness, safety and control must guide next phase of AI development

Why undetected degradation is costing solar operators and how AI can help

How AI can strengthen urban resilience in real time

Autonomous vehicles still lack clear way to communicate with pedestrians

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026