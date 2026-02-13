UPDATE 1-Rugby-Highlanders stun champion Crusaders to ignite Super Rugby Pacific season

Flyhalf Cameron ‌Millar ​slotted a long-range penalty to seal a thrilling 25-23 victory as the Otago Highlanders stunned the defending champion Canterbury Crusaders in Super Rugby Pacific's season-opener in Dunedin on Friday. Across the Tasman Sea, the New South Wales Waratahs opened their ‌campaign with a 36-12 win over the Queensland Reds at their Sydney Football Stadium home.

Bottom of the table in 2025, the Highlanders celebrated their first win since round nine last season as Millar's 48-metre kick sailed through the posts at Forsyth Barr Stadium with a minute-and-a-half to spare. "Lucky we got a penalty, that's what I was hoping for," ‌Millar said.

"It feels really good. Two or three months of really hard work in the pre-season. It's all worth it when you get moments like this ‌in front of our awesome supporters." Highlanders coach Jamie Joseph, a leading candidate to replace Scott Robertson as All Blacks boss, enjoyed a boost for the top job with one of his finest wins for the South Island team since returning from Japan.

The home side shot to a 22-13 lead with a two-try burst soon after halftime but Will Jordan threatened to pinch a win for the visitors with ⁠a fine ​game off the bench. The All Blacks outside ⁠back sliced through three defenders on a jinking run and dragged another over the line near the hour-mark.

Crusaders replacement flyhalf Taha Kemara then gave them a one-point lead with a 71st-minute penalty before Millar ⁠had the final say. After early tries from Highlanders winger Caleb Tangitau and Crusaders scrumhalf Noah Hotham, flyhalf Rivez Reihana gave the visitors a five-point lead with penalties either side of halftime.

The ​Highlanders snatched back the lead with a stunning, two-try burst, though, with newly recruited prop Angus Ta'avao crashing over and Jonah Lowe finishing off ⁠a brilliant team effort at the left corner. JORGENSEN SHINES

Over in Sydney, Max Jorgensen celebrated the recent signing of his lucrative, five-year Wallabies contract by scoring two tries as the hosts trampled over Les Kiss's Reds ⁠after ​leading 17-12 at the break. The Wallabies winger's first try in the 39th minute was a stunner as he stepped past Reds fullback Jock Campbell in midfield and burned away from the chasing pack.

Charlie Gamble later set up Jorgensen's second try while lying on his back, flicking a clever pop-pass behind his head to help ⁠blow out the lead. The Waratahs also had tries from debutant loose forward Clem Halaholo, prop Isaac Kailea and halfback Teddy Wilson.

Tim Ryan and Joe Brial scored first-half ⁠tries for the Reds, who were kept ⁠scoreless after the break. Former Wallabies loose forward Pete Samu was in great form in his first outing for the Waratahs, his third Super Rugby club following stints at the Crusaders and the ACT Brumbies.

"It was an awesome feeling to get the ‌win," said the 34-year-old. "Full-circle moment, ‌proud to put on the jersey the first time."

