Sydney Sweeney Returns in 'The Housemaid's Secret': A Thrilling Sequel Unveiled

Sydney Sweeney's anticipated thriller, 'The Housemaid's Secret', is slated for a December 17, 2027 release, confirmed to land in theatres worldwide. Helmed by director Paul Feig, the movie is a sequel to the successful thriller 'The Housemaid'.

The original film was a commercial powerhouse, amassing nearly USD 400 million globally against a modest USD 35 million production budget. 'The Housemaid', initially opening with a USD 19 million debut, maintained its appeal throughout the holiday season. Lionsgate, the studio behind the intense R-rated suspense thriller, strategically aims 'The Housemaid's Secret' for release during the competitive Christmas season, coinciding with major titles like 'Avengers: Secret Wars' and 'Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum'.

Sweeney reprises her role alongside Michele Morrone from the first film, while Kirsten Dunst joins the new ensemble. The sequel, drawn from Freida McFadden's bestselling novel, continues with Sweeney's character, Millie, who navigates a new job with unsettling consequences. The project, to commence filming by the year's end, reunites director Paul Feig with screenwriter Rebecca Sonnenshine, accompanied by producers Todd Lieberman, Laura Fischer, and Sweeney.

(With inputs from agencies.)