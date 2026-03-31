Sydney Sweeney Returns in Thrilling Sequel 'The Housemaid's Secret'

Acclaimed actress Sydney Sweeney is set to reprise her role in the much-anticipated sequel 'The Housemaid's Secret', following the success of the original 2025 thriller. The sequel reunites Sweeney with director Paul Feig and introduces co-star Kirsten Dunst.

The film is slated for release on December 17, 2027, as reported by Variety. 'The Housemaid's Secret' is drawn from the second book in Freida McFadden's bestselling 'Housemaid' series. Paul Feig, recognized for his work on 'Bridesmaids' and 'A Simple Favor', returns to helm the project.

Alongside Sydney Sweeney, actors Michele Morrone and Amanda Seyfried are also returning. The original film was a box office smash, raking in over $390 million globally, and revolved around Millie Calloway's adventures as a live-in maid. The production is under Pretty Dangerous Pictures, Hidden Pictures, and Sweeney's Fifty-Fifty Films.