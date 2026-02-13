Sohaib Khan's Calm Finish in UAE Cricket Inspired by MS Dhoni's Philosophy

In a riveting match against Canada, UAE cricketer Sohaib Khan drew inspiration from India's World Cup-winning captain, MS Dhoni, to guide his team to a crucial win. Entering the fray with UAE needing 85 runs off 45 balls, Sohaib showcased a display of nerves of steel reminiscent of Dhoni's philosophy.

Despite Canada's spin attack tightening their grip, Sohaib's strategic calmness, a trait synonymous with Dhoni, proved vital. Batting alongside Aryansh Sharma, who exuded positivity, Sohaib formed an 83-run partnership, ensuring a sensational five-wicket victory. The backdrop to this performance was reminiscent of his days at Jamia Millia Islamia University in Delhi.

Sohaib's journey, though challenging, has been marked by persistence. Moving to the UAE amid the COVID-19 pandemic in search of opportunities, he balanced his passions with his career as a financial consultant. His late bloom in professional cricket is powered by years of experience in tennis-ball cricket and domestic competitions, underscoring his belief in perseverance under pressure.