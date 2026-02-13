Left Menu

Sohaib Khan's Calm Finish in UAE Cricket Inspired by MS Dhoni's Philosophy

UAE batter Sohaib Khan, inspired by MS Dhoni's calm approach, led his team to a thrilling victory against Canada. Facing steep odds, he scored 51 off 29 balls and formed a crucial 83-run stand with Aryansh Sharma, drawing from his journey from Delhi to UAE cricket under challenging circumstances.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-02-2026 20:29 IST | Created: 13-02-2026 20:29 IST
Sohaib Khan's Calm Finish in UAE Cricket Inspired by MS Dhoni's Philosophy
  • Country:
  • India

In a riveting match against Canada, UAE cricketer Sohaib Khan drew inspiration from India's World Cup-winning captain, MS Dhoni, to guide his team to a crucial win. Entering the fray with UAE needing 85 runs off 45 balls, Sohaib showcased a display of nerves of steel reminiscent of Dhoni's philosophy.

Despite Canada's spin attack tightening their grip, Sohaib's strategic calmness, a trait synonymous with Dhoni, proved vital. Batting alongside Aryansh Sharma, who exuded positivity, Sohaib formed an 83-run partnership, ensuring a sensational five-wicket victory. The backdrop to this performance was reminiscent of his days at Jamia Millia Islamia University in Delhi.

Sohaib's journey, though challenging, has been marked by persistence. Moving to the UAE amid the COVID-19 pandemic in search of opportunities, he balanced his passions with his career as a financial consultant. His late bloom in professional cricket is powered by years of experience in tennis-ball cricket and domestic competitions, underscoring his belief in perseverance under pressure.

TRENDING

1
Leaders Unite at Vigil After Tragic Tumbler Ridge Shootings

Leaders Unite at Vigil After Tragic Tumbler Ridge Shootings

 Global
2

NCDEX and TCS Forge Strategic Alliance to Enter Equity Markets

 India
3
Moderna's Overseas Expansion Amid Domestic Vaccine Regulatory Challenges

Moderna's Overseas Expansion Amid Domestic Vaccine Regulatory Challenges

 Global
4
A Tribute to Two Veteran Jammu & Kashmir Leaders

A Tribute to Two Veteran Jammu & Kashmir Leaders

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Climate extremes reshape gender gaps in global labor markets

EU AI Act has limited impact on healthcare AI market access

Can AI help treat gaming disorder? Big potential and gaps

When people rely on AI, beliefs may follow, not just information

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026