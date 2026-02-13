Aryansh Sharma Shines in UAE's Cricket Triumph

In an impressive display of cricket prowess, Aryansh Sharma stood out as a key player for the UAE, remaining undefeated with an outstanding score of 74 runs. Sharma's consistent performance ensured the team set a challenging target.

The UAE faced early setbacks with quick wickets falling, leaving them in a precarious position. However, Sharma's partnership with Sohaib Khan, who contributed 51 runs, stabilized the innings and helped amass a total of 151 runs in 19.4 overs.

Saad Bin Zafar led the bowling attack with remarkable precision, claiming three vital wickets for the opposing team, showcasing his effective bowling strategy.