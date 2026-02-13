Left Menu

Aryansh Sharma Shines in UAE's Cricket Triumph

Aryansh Sharma played an impressive innings, remaining unbeaten at 74, leading the UAE to victory. Despite early wickets falling, Sharma and Sohaib Khan's contributions ensured a competitive total. Saad Bin Zafar showed exceptional bowling performance, taking three crucial wickets.

Updated: 13-02-2026 18:50 IST
In an impressive display of cricket prowess, Aryansh Sharma stood out as a key player for the UAE, remaining undefeated with an outstanding score of 74 runs. Sharma's consistent performance ensured the team set a challenging target.

The UAE faced early setbacks with quick wickets falling, leaving them in a precarious position. However, Sharma's partnership with Sohaib Khan, who contributed 51 runs, stabilized the innings and helped amass a total of 151 runs in 19.4 overs.

Saad Bin Zafar led the bowling attack with remarkable precision, claiming three vital wickets for the opposing team, showcasing his effective bowling strategy.

