Phil Salt Urges England to Play Boldly in Crucial Clash Against Scotland

Explosive England opener Phil Salt has called on his team to assert themselves with confidence in their crucial Group C match against Scotland, set for Saturday. Following a 30-run defeat by the West Indies, England faces early elimination unless they secure victories in their remaining games.

Salt, who made a quick-fire 30 off 14 balls before England's batting collapse, believes playing with character is essential. 'It's about bringing personality and taking the positive option in those key moments,' he said, emphasizing the team's need to bring their best form to advance in the World Cup.

England must win against both Scotland and Italy to reach the Super Eights. Despite the setback, Salt praises the West Indies for their performance and holds a positive outlook, focusing on self-improvement and strategic execution to achieve desired outcomes in the upcoming fixtures.

