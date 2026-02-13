Phil Salt Urges England to Play Boldly in Crucial Clash Against Scotland
Phil Salt encourages England to play assertively in their must-win match against Scotland, after a disappointing loss to the West Indies. Salt emphasizes playing with personality and confidence, aiming to advance in the tournament. With upcoming matches against Scotland and Italy, the team focuses on positive outcomes and strategic play.
Explosive England opener Phil Salt has called on his team to assert themselves with confidence in their crucial Group C match against Scotland, set for Saturday. Following a 30-run defeat by the West Indies, England faces early elimination unless they secure victories in their remaining games.
Salt, who made a quick-fire 30 off 14 balls before England's batting collapse, believes playing with character is essential. 'It's about bringing personality and taking the positive option in those key moments,' he said, emphasizing the team's need to bring their best form to advance in the World Cup.
England must win against both Scotland and Italy to reach the Super Eights. Despite the setback, Salt praises the West Indies for their performance and holds a positive outlook, focusing on self-improvement and strategic execution to achieve desired outcomes in the upcoming fixtures.
