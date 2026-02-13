UAE Registers Historic Victory in T20 World Cup Against Canada

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) achieved their first victory in the Twenty20 World Cup on Friday, with Aryansh Sharma and Sohaib Khan steering their team to a five-wicket win over Canada at Arun Jaitley Stadium.

Chasing a target of 151, the UAE initially struggled at 66-4 in the 13th over. However, Aryansh and Sohaib's rapid 84-run partnership helped them secure the win with two balls to spare. Aryansh remained unbeaten with 74 runs, while Sohaib added a swift 51 from 29 balls.

Junaid Siddique's impressive bowling, taking five wickets for 35 runs, was instrumental in containing Canada, who posted a competitive 150-7. Despite Canada's early dominance, UAE's spirited chase propelled them to third in their group, trailing New Zealand and South Africa on points.

