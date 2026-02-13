Left Menu

UAE Triumphs Over Canada in Thrilling T20 World Cup Encounter

Junaid Siddique's outstanding bowling and Aryansh Sharma's crucial innings led the UAE to victory against Canada in the T20 World Cup. Siddique took 5 wickets helping to restrict Canada to 150. Aryansh's 74 not out, along with Sohaib Khan's pivotal support, secured a narrow win for the UAE.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-02-2026 18:55 IST | Created: 13-02-2026 18:55 IST
UAE Triumphs Over Canada in Thrilling T20 World Cup Encounter
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a gripping ICC Men's T20 World Cup match on Friday, the United Arab Emirates emerged victorious over Canada by five wickets. This triumph was largely thanks to Junaid Siddique's stellar bowling performance and a steady innings from Aryansh Sharma.

Siddique's five-wicket haul, with figures of 5/35, played a pivotal role in restricting Canada to a modest 150 for 7. Aryansh Sharma, with a composed 74 not out, partnered effectively with Sohaib Khan's quickfire 51 to guide the UAE home with just two balls to spare.

Despite losing wickets at regular intervals, the UAE managed to chase down the target, thanks to Aryansh's resilience and Sohaib's crucial support. Canada's early breakthroughs, including a stellar spell from Saad Bin Zafar, were not enough to secure a victory, as the UAE sealed a memorable win.

TRENDING

1
UAE Registers Historic Victory in T20 World Cup Against Canada

UAE Registers Historic Victory in T20 World Cup Against Canada

 Global
2
Mystery Spin Showdown: India's Chakravarthy Faces Pakistan's Tariq and Ahmed

Mystery Spin Showdown: India's Chakravarthy Faces Pakistan's Tariq and Ahmed

 Sri Lanka
3
Court Suspends Colombia's Minimum Wage Increase Decree

Court Suspends Colombia's Minimum Wage Increase Decree

 Colombia
4
Green Energy Highway: Power Grid Connects Solar Strength to National Grid

Green Energy Highway: Power Grid Connects Solar Strength to National Grid

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Digital Literacy Is Redefining Wages in Europe and Central Asia

Can Green Reform and Climate Resilience Drive Mauritius Back to High-Income Status?

From Deepfakes to Job Fears: OECD Study Tracks the Rapid Rise of AI Risk Reporting

Restoring Vision with Quality: WHO’s New Roadmap for Safer, More Effective Cataract Surgery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026