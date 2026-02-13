UAE Triumphs Over Canada in Thrilling T20 World Cup Encounter

In a gripping ICC Men's T20 World Cup match on Friday, the United Arab Emirates emerged victorious over Canada by five wickets. This triumph was largely thanks to Junaid Siddique's stellar bowling performance and a steady innings from Aryansh Sharma.

Siddique's five-wicket haul, with figures of 5/35, played a pivotal role in restricting Canada to a modest 150 for 7. Aryansh Sharma, with a composed 74 not out, partnered effectively with Sohaib Khan's quickfire 51 to guide the UAE home with just two balls to spare.

Despite losing wickets at regular intervals, the UAE managed to chase down the target, thanks to Aryansh's resilience and Sohaib's crucial support. Canada's early breakthroughs, including a stellar spell from Saad Bin Zafar, were not enough to secure a victory, as the UAE sealed a memorable win.