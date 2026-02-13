Thrilling Showdown: USA vs. Netherlands T20 World Cup Clash
In an exciting T20 World Cup match, the United States went head-to-head with the Netherlands, showcasing incredible performances at the crease.
Monank Patel and Saiteja Mukkamalla led the charge with 36 and 79 runs respectively, steering the USA to a competitive total.
On the bowling front, Bas de Leede stole the spotlight for the Netherlands, claiming three wickets as the USA posted a final score of 196 for 6 in their 20 overs of play.