Thrilling Showdown: USA vs. Netherlands T20 World Cup Clash

In an exciting T20 World Cup match, the United States went head-to-head with the Netherlands, showcasing incredible performances at the crease.

Monank Patel and Saiteja Mukkamalla led the charge with 36 and 79 runs respectively, steering the USA to a competitive total.

On the bowling front, Bas de Leede stole the spotlight for the Netherlands, claiming three wickets as the USA posted a final score of 196 for 6 in their 20 overs of play.