Thrilling Showdown: USA vs. Netherlands T20 World Cup Clash

The USA faced the Netherlands in a T20 World Cup match. Key contributions included Monank Patel's 36 and Saiteja Mukkamalla's 79 runs. Bas de Leede excelled in bowling, taking three wickets, while the USA's innings concluded on 196 for 6 in 20 overs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 13-02-2026 20:56 IST | Created: 13-02-2026 20:56 IST
In an exciting T20 World Cup match, the United States went head-to-head with the Netherlands, showcasing incredible performances at the crease.

Monank Patel and Saiteja Mukkamalla led the charge with 36 and 79 runs respectively, steering the USA to a competitive total.

On the bowling front, Bas de Leede stole the spotlight for the Netherlands, claiming three wickets as the USA posted a final score of 196 for 6 in their 20 overs of play.

