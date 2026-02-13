Left Menu

Mukkamalla and Ranjane Propel USA to Competitive Score

Saiteja Mukkamalla's 51-ball 79 and Shubham Ranjane's late effort helped the USA reach a competitive total of 196 for 6 against the Netherlands in a T20 World Cup game. Mukkamalla formed critical partnerships with Monank Patel and Ranjane, showcasing a remarkable off-side play.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 13-02-2026 20:43 IST | Created: 13-02-2026 20:43 IST
Mukkamalla and Ranjane Propel USA to Competitive Score
Saiteja Mukkamalla
  • Country:
  • India

In a thrilling T20 World Cup group match, Saiteja Mukkamalla's impressive 79 off 51 balls set the foundation for the United States to post a strong score of 196 for 6 against the Netherlands.

Mukkamalla shared crucial partnerships, adding 55 runs with captain Monank Patel and another 54 with Shubham Ranjane. Ranjane's late onslaught, finishing with 48 off 24 balls, pushed the team's total closer to the 200 mark.

Mukkamalla, a former Karnataka age-group player, dazzled with five fours and four sixes, excelling particularly with his off-side shots. Ranjane, on the other hand, capitalized on the Netherlands' short-ball strategy to elevate the USA's innings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Arizona Sheriff at Odds with FBI in High-Stakes Abduction Case

Arizona Sheriff at Odds with FBI in High-Stakes Abduction Case

 Global
2
USA's Historic T20 Triumph: Mukkamalla Stars in Stunning Win Over Netherlands

USA's Historic T20 Triumph: Mukkamalla Stars in Stunning Win Over Netherland...

 India
3
Argentina's Senate Greenlights Landmark Labor Reform Amid Controversy

Argentina's Senate Greenlights Landmark Labor Reform Amid Controversy

 Global
4
Mukhya Mantri Seva Sankalp Helpline Sets Record for Complaint Resolution

Mukhya Mantri Seva Sankalp Helpline Sets Record for Complaint Resolution

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Climate extremes reshape gender gaps in global labor markets

EU AI Act has limited impact on healthcare AI market access

Can AI help treat gaming disorder? Big potential and gaps

When people rely on AI, beliefs may follow, not just information

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026