Mukkamalla and Ranjane Propel USA to Competitive Score

In a thrilling T20 World Cup group match, Saiteja Mukkamalla's impressive 79 off 51 balls set the foundation for the United States to post a strong score of 196 for 6 against the Netherlands.

Mukkamalla shared crucial partnerships, adding 55 runs with captain Monank Patel and another 54 with Shubham Ranjane. Ranjane's late onslaught, finishing with 48 off 24 balls, pushed the team's total closer to the 200 mark.

Mukkamalla, a former Karnataka age-group player, dazzled with five fours and four sixes, excelling particularly with his off-side shots. Ranjane, on the other hand, capitalized on the Netherlands' short-ball strategy to elevate the USA's innings.

(With inputs from agencies.)