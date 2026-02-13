Left Menu

Vaibhav Suryavanshi: From Cricket Star to Student Sensation

Following his sensational performance in the ICC Under-19 World Cup 2026, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, the cricket prodigy, returns to his academic roots to sit for his 10th-grade exams. Maintaining a balance between fame and education, Suryavanshi remains committed to his studies while still making headlines with his cricket achievements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-02-2026 21:50 IST | Created: 13-02-2026 21:50 IST
Vaibhav Suryavanshi. (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Vaibhav Suryavanshi, the 14-year-old cricket sensation who recently dazzled in the ICC Under-19 World Cup 2026 with a record-breaking 175 runs against England, is shifting gears from the limelight to academia. The young Indian batsman, credited with leading his team to their sixth U19 World Cup title, is now preparing to tackle his 10th class board exams.

Neel Kishore, principal of Podar International School in Samastipur, confirmed Suryavanshi's enrolment, affirming that the star cricketer would face no special treatment as he returns to a student's life. 'Cricketer Vaibhav Sooryavanshi will appear for the Class 10th board exams at our school. Despite the excitement among teachers, students, and parents, we ensure the academic focus remains intact,' Kishore informed ANI.

Suryavanshi's rise in cricket has been meteoric. From securing an IPL deal with Rajasthan Royals to setting records as the youngest T20 centurion, his journey is nothing short of remarkable. While his playing style involves taking risks, it's this very flair that has thrilled cricket enthusiasts and set the stage for many more future triumphs.

Climate extremes reshape gender gaps in global labor markets

EU AI Act has limited impact on healthcare AI market access

Can AI help treat gaming disorder? Big potential and gaps

When people rely on AI, beliefs may follow, not just information

