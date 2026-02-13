Vaibhav Suryavanshi: From Cricket Star to Student Sensation

Vaibhav Suryavanshi, the 14-year-old cricket sensation who recently dazzled in the ICC Under-19 World Cup 2026 with a record-breaking 175 runs against England, is shifting gears from the limelight to academia. The young Indian batsman, credited with leading his team to their sixth U19 World Cup title, is now preparing to tackle his 10th class board exams.

Neel Kishore, principal of Podar International School in Samastipur, confirmed Suryavanshi's enrolment, affirming that the star cricketer would face no special treatment as he returns to a student's life. 'Cricketer Vaibhav Sooryavanshi will appear for the Class 10th board exams at our school. Despite the excitement among teachers, students, and parents, we ensure the academic focus remains intact,' Kishore informed ANI.

Suryavanshi's rise in cricket has been meteoric. From securing an IPL deal with Rajasthan Royals to setting records as the youngest T20 centurion, his journey is nothing short of remarkable. While his playing style involves taking risks, it's this very flair that has thrilled cricket enthusiasts and set the stage for many more future triumphs.