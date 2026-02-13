Riyan Parag Takes the Helm: A New Era for Rajasthan Royals in IPL

Riyan Parag, a talented all-rounder from Assam, has been named the new captain of Rajasthan Royals for the upcoming IPL season following Sanju Samson's move to Chennai Super Kings. This appointment marks a significant leadership shift for the team.

Parag, 24, stands as a testament to the Royals' long-term development strategy, having been part of the franchise since 2019. With 84 IPL matches under his belt, he's poised to become one of the youngest captains in recent league history.

Head Coach Kumar Sangakkara and co-owner Manoj Badale emphasize Parag's growth and leadership qualities, noting his ability to lead with clarity and courage. The upcoming season will see a new coaching group, including Vikram Rathour and Shane Bond, bolstering the team's strategic planning and execution.

(With inputs from agencies.)