Left Menu

Champions League Clash: Real Madrid's Rematch with Benfica

Real Madrid seeks redemption against Benfica in the Champions League knockout stage. With Kylian Mbappé returning, the team aims to overcome its previous defeat. Paris Saint-Germain, Inter Milan, and Bodø/Glimt are also featured in crucial matchups, highlighting an intense phase of the competition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Madrid | Updated: 16-02-2026 17:40 IST | Created: 16-02-2026 17:40 IST
Champions League Clash: Real Madrid's Rematch with Benfica
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Spain

Real Madrid will face Benfica in a crucial Champions League knockout stage rematch. The Spanish club, with star player Kylian Mbappé back in action, is determined to avenge its recent 4-2 loss to José Mourinho's team.

Madrid coach Álvaro Arbeloa believes his team is well-prepared for the upcoming challenge. ''We have to play a great game,'' he stated, emphasizing the significance of the 180-minute tie.

The first knockout round will see other key clashes, including PSG versus Monaco and Inter Milan against Bodø/Glimt. With intense competition on the horizon, fans are in for an exhilarating football spectacle.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Blaze in Illegal Firecracker Factory Claims Seven Lives in Rajasthan

Tragic Blaze in Illegal Firecracker Factory Claims Seven Lives in Rajasthan

 India
2
Strengthening Ties: US-India Defence Partnership on the Rise

Strengthening Ties: US-India Defence Partnership on the Rise

 India
3
Himachal Pradesh Assembly Defies Governor, Passes Key Real Estate and Municipal Bills

Himachal Pradesh Assembly Defies Governor, Passes Key Real Estate and Munici...

 India
4
Italy's Female Athletes Shine at Gender-Balanced Winter Olympics

Italy's Female Athletes Shine at Gender-Balanced Winter Olympics

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI systems could soon execute administrative authority

Gender and national context influence willingness to delegate to AI

AI may be efficient, but public still prefers humans in scarce resource decisions

How digital transformation across supply chains drives carbon reduction

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026