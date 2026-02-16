Champions League Clash: Real Madrid's Rematch with Benfica

Real Madrid will face Benfica in a crucial Champions League knockout stage rematch. The Spanish club, with star player Kylian Mbappé back in action, is determined to avenge its recent 4-2 loss to José Mourinho's team.

Madrid coach Álvaro Arbeloa believes his team is well-prepared for the upcoming challenge. ''We have to play a great game,'' he stated, emphasizing the significance of the 180-minute tie.

The first knockout round will see other key clashes, including PSG versus Monaco and Inter Milan against Bodø/Glimt. With intense competition on the horizon, fans are in for an exhilarating football spectacle.

