Left Menu

Cricket Legends Unite in Call for Imran Khan's Dignified Treatment

Former cricketers, including Mohammad Azharuddin, Sunil Gavaskar, and others, urge Pakistan's government to provide dignified treatment to Imran Khan, who is reportedly suffering health issues in prison. They call for immediate medical attention and humane conditions in accordance with international standards.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 18-02-2026 15:55 IST | Created: 18-02-2026 15:55 IST
Cricket Legends Unite in Call for Imran Khan's Dignified Treatment
Imran Khan
  • Country:
  • India

In an unprecedented show of solidarity, former cricketers from around the globe, including India's Mohammad Azharuddin, have raised their voices for the well-being of Imran Khan. Khan, the former Pakistan Prime Minister and cricket legend, is reportedly in poor health while being incarcerated.

Azharuddin expressed his deep sorrow over Imran Khan's condition, using social media platform 'X' to urge the Pakistan government to treat him with dignity. Echoing these sentiments, cricket icons Sunil Gavaskar and Kapil Dev, among others, have signed a letter voicing their concern about the reported neglect of Khan's health.

The letter, undersigned by 14 former international cricket captains, highlights Khan's vision loss and demands immediate medical aid. They seek dignified detention conditions for Khan, ensuring family visits and fair legal access. The legendary cricket skipper was imprisoned for 14 years in a 2023 corruption trial.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi's Bold Step: Boosting Biomedical Waste Management

Delhi's Bold Step: Boosting Biomedical Waste Management

 India
2
New Leadership in Bangladesh: Tarique Rahman's Bold 180-Day Plan

New Leadership in Bangladesh: Tarique Rahman's Bold 180-Day Plan

 Bangladesh
3
Tragic End to Man Accused in Annamayya District Child Murder Case

Tragic End to Man Accused in Annamayya District Child Murder Case

 India
4
Royal Diplomacy: King Frederik's Greenland Visit Amidst Geopolitical Tensions

Royal Diplomacy: King Frederik's Greenland Visit Amidst Geopolitical Tension...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hallucinated medical advice threatens trust in AI-assisted breastfeeding support

Language inequality deepens as AI development favors dominant tongues

AI, satellite intelligence and multi-agent design signal new era for FINtech

AI in event logistics: Key barriers and success factors

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026