Cricket Legends Unite in Call for Imran Khan's Dignified Treatment

In an unprecedented show of solidarity, former cricketers from around the globe, including India's Mohammad Azharuddin, have raised their voices for the well-being of Imran Khan. Khan, the former Pakistan Prime Minister and cricket legend, is reportedly in poor health while being incarcerated.

Azharuddin expressed his deep sorrow over Imran Khan's condition, using social media platform 'X' to urge the Pakistan government to treat him with dignity. Echoing these sentiments, cricket icons Sunil Gavaskar and Kapil Dev, among others, have signed a letter voicing their concern about the reported neglect of Khan's health.

The letter, undersigned by 14 former international cricket captains, highlights Khan's vision loss and demands immediate medical aid. They seek dignified detention conditions for Khan, ensuring family visits and fair legal access. The legendary cricket skipper was imprisoned for 14 years in a 2023 corruption trial.

(With inputs from agencies.)