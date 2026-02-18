Left Menu

Scotland's George Munsey Reprimanded for Helmet Incident

Scottish cricketer George Munsey received a reprimand and a demerit point for throwing his helmet at advertising boards during a T20 World Cup match against Nepal. The action breached ICC's conduct code. Munsey accepted the sanction, avoiding a hearing, with penalties imposed by match officials.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 18-02-2026 16:16 IST | Created: 18-02-2026 16:16 IST
Scottish opener George Munsey has been officially reprimanded and received a demerit point for misconduct during a Group C T20 World Cup match against Nepal. His offense involved hurling his helmet onto advertising boards following his dismissal.

Munsey's actions violated Article 2.2 of the ICC Code of Conduct, which covers the misuse of cricket gear and fixtures during international matches. This was Munsey's first infraction within a 24-month span, warranting the demerit point addition to his record.

The incident transpired after the 10th over of Scotland's innings. Munsey admitted to the breach and accepted the sanctions recommended by David Gilbert from the ICC International Panel of Match Referees, foregoing the need for a formal hearing. The charge was leveled by umpires K.N. Ananthapadmanabhan and Alex Wharf, with additional confirmation by third umpire Adrian Holdstock and fourth umpire Langton Rusere. Level 1 offenses include penalties ranging from official reprimands to a 50% fine on match fees and demerit points.

(With inputs from agencies.)

