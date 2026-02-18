Corbin Bosch: The Stealth Force Behind South Africa's T20 Campaign
Corbin Bosch, South African pacer, is optimistic after assessing the conditions during three league games in Ahmedabad ahead of their Super Eights clash against India. As part of the T20 World Cup team, Bosch values learning from his teammates, using the opportunity to plan against India’s formidable batting lineup.
- Country:
- India
South Africa's pacer, Corbin Bosch, expresses confidence in their team strategy as they gear up for the Super Eights face-off against India in the T20 World Cup. After gaining insights from three group games in Ahmedabad, Bosch feels prepared for their upcoming match on February 22.
Bosch highlights the advantage of having played multiple games in Ahmedabad, offering the team a clearer perspective in drafting tactical plans. Rather than focusing on individual Indian players, Bosch respects the entire Indian batting lineup, noting the collective threat they pose.
As a key player among prominent fast bowlers like Kagiso Rabada and Lungi Ngidi, Bosch appreciates the synergy within their bowling lineup. Emphasizing the art of death-over bowling, he acknowledges the privilege of being part of the accomplished squad and is ready to contribute in high-pressure scenarios.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Pakistan Advances to Super Eights with Spectacular Victory Over Namibia
Pakistan beat Namibia by 102 runs in Colombo to reach Super Eights of T20 World Cup.
Historic Century by Young Samra in T20 World Clash; New Zealand Cruises to Super Eights
New Zealand beat Canada by eight wickets to advance into Super Eights in T20 World Cup match in Chennai.
Nissanka's Heroic Century Powers Sri Lanka into T20 Super Eights