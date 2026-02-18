Corbin Bosch: The Stealth Force Behind South Africa's T20 Campaign

South Africa's pacer, Corbin Bosch, expresses confidence in their team strategy as they gear up for the Super Eights face-off against India in the T20 World Cup. After gaining insights from three group games in Ahmedabad, Bosch feels prepared for their upcoming match on February 22.

Bosch highlights the advantage of having played multiple games in Ahmedabad, offering the team a clearer perspective in drafting tactical plans. Rather than focusing on individual Indian players, Bosch respects the entire Indian batting lineup, noting the collective threat they pose.

As a key player among prominent fast bowlers like Kagiso Rabada and Lungi Ngidi, Bosch appreciates the synergy within their bowling lineup. Emphasizing the art of death-over bowling, he acknowledges the privilege of being part of the accomplished squad and is ready to contribute in high-pressure scenarios.

(With inputs from agencies.)