Pakistan Advances to Super Eights with Spectacular Victory Over Namibia

In a dazzling display at the T20 World Cup, Pakistan triumphed over Namibia by 102 runs, propelling them into the Super Eights. Protagonist of the day, Sahibzada Farhan, secured his maiden century, remaining unbeaten on a stunning 100 off 58 balls, leading Pakistan to an imposing 199 for three.

Namibia, facing a mounting challenge, crumbled at 97 all out within 17.3 overs. Spin bowlers Usman Tariq and Shadab Khan were instrumental, claiming four and three wickets respectively. This victory not only marked Pakistan's biggest win in the T20 series but also guaranteed their spot in the next World Cup edition.

The team had earlier faltered against India but regrouped through strategic team changes, leaving out pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi. Captain Salman Agha and Farhan initially struggled but soon unleashed aggressive shots, boosting the run rate significantly. This resounding win sets Pakistan on a hopeful path for the upcoming stages.

