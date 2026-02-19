Tragedy in Plateau: Deadly Carbon Monoxide Claims Miners' Lives

At least 37 miners tragically lost their lives due to carbon monoxide poisoning at a mining site in Nigeria's Plateau state, according to police and a security report. The incident took place in a mining pit in Kampani, early Wednesday morning.

Nigeria's Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dele Alake, reported that the site was an abandoned lead mining area, prone to emitting toxic gases. Unaware of the dangers, villagers entered the tunnel to extract minerals and succumbed to the lethal emissions.

The Plateau state government has expressed fears of additional casualties. Security forces have secured the site to prevent further incidents, and the federal government has ordered a suspension of mining activities in the area.

