Tragedy in Plateau: Deadly Carbon Monoxide Claims Miners' Lives

Tragedy struck in Nigeria's Plateau state as 37 miners died from carbon monoxide poisoning in an abandoned lead mining site. Another 25 were hospitalized. The area, known to emit toxic gases, has been shut down by authorities. Illegal mining practices highlight a dire safety issue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-02-2026 01:23 IST | Created: 19-02-2026 01:23 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

At least 37 miners tragically lost their lives due to carbon monoxide poisoning at a mining site in Nigeria's Plateau state, according to police and a security report. The incident took place in a mining pit in Kampani, early Wednesday morning.

Nigeria's Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dele Alake, reported that the site was an abandoned lead mining area, prone to emitting toxic gases. Unaware of the dangers, villagers entered the tunnel to extract minerals and succumbed to the lethal emissions.

The Plateau state government has expressed fears of additional casualties. Security forces have secured the site to prevent further incidents, and the federal government has ordered a suspension of mining activities in the area.

(With inputs from agencies.)

