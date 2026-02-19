Left Menu

Olympic Politics: Intrigue and Debates from 'Fast Tracks and Dark Deals'

Michael Payne's memoir, 'Fast Tracks and Dark Deals', delves into over four decades of political and financial challenges surrounding the Olympics. The former IOC marketing director discusses Cold War tensions, sponsorship negotiations, and the evolution of the Olympic marketing strategy, showcasing the event's global influence and ongoing political entanglements.

Milan | Updated: 19-02-2026 09:44 IST | Created: 19-02-2026 09:44 IST
Michael Payne's book, 'Fast Tracks and Dark Deals', offers an insider's perspective on the political intricacies and financial strategies that have shaped the Olympic Games over the past four decades. As the former marketing director of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), Payne recounts his experiences with Cold War politics, sponsorship struggles, and the challenges the Games faced, from North Korea's participation in the 1988 Seoul Olympics to the complexities of hosting post-9/11 Salt Lake City Winter Games.

The memoir highlights key figures such as Juan Antonio Samaranch and influential sponsors like Bernard Ecclestone and Adidas' Horst Dassler. Payne explores the balance of navigating political pressures while securing lucrative deals, like the Olympic Partner (TOP) program, which transformed the financial landscape of the Games.

With the spotlight on recent events like Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the disqualification of Ukrainian skeleton racer Vladyslav Heraskevych, the book emphasizes the IOC's continuous juggling act. Payne suggests that the Games remain relevant and beloved globally, though they face constant challenges requiring strategic recalibration to appease both sponsors and national bodies.

