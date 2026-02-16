Jitendra Vaswani, a renowned SEO expert and digital entrepreneur, has embarked on a transformative journey with AffiliateBooster.com. Originally a hub for WordPress conversion tools, the platform has evolved into a comprehensive news publication dedicated to the affiliate marketing sector.

This strategic pivot addresses a crucial gap in the industry. With its revamped layout and focus, AffiliateBooster.com now delivers breaking news, strategic insights, and straightforward program evaluations. This transition reflects the expanding influence of affiliate marketing, projected to exceed a global value of $20 billion by 2026.

The change signifies a new era, emphasizing the need for timely, reliable information in the affiliate marketing sphere. As the industry seeks professionalism and robust journalism, platforms like AffiliateBooster.com are poised to become indispensable resources for marketers worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)