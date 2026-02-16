Left Menu

AffiliateBooster.com: From WordPress Tools to Affiliate Marketing Powerhouse

Jitendra Vaswani's AffiliateBooster.com has transformed from a WordPress tools provider into a dynamic affiliate marketing news platform. It now offers breaking news, in-depth strategies, and honest reviews tailored for marketers. This shift marks a significant maturity stage for the affiliate marketing industry, addressing its growing demand for professional journalism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Noida | Updated: 16-02-2026 17:02 IST | Created: 16-02-2026 17:02 IST
Jitendra Vaswani, a renowned SEO expert and digital entrepreneur, has embarked on a transformative journey with AffiliateBooster.com. Originally a hub for WordPress conversion tools, the platform has evolved into a comprehensive news publication dedicated to the affiliate marketing sector.

This strategic pivot addresses a crucial gap in the industry. With its revamped layout and focus, AffiliateBooster.com now delivers breaking news, strategic insights, and straightforward program evaluations. This transition reflects the expanding influence of affiliate marketing, projected to exceed a global value of $20 billion by 2026.

The change signifies a new era, emphasizing the need for timely, reliable information in the affiliate marketing sphere. As the industry seeks professionalism and robust journalism, platforms like AffiliateBooster.com are poised to become indispensable resources for marketers worldwide.

