Winter Olympics Shuffled: Snowfall Forces Rescheduling in Livigno
Heavy snowfall in Livigno led to the rescheduling of several Winter Olympics events. Despite the weather disruptions, organizers remained confident in managing the changes, with the Games set to conclude Sunday. The adjustments affected both freestyle skiing and biathlon events, highlighting the challenges of winter sports.
The Winter Olympics in Livigno faced disruptions on Thursday due to heavy snowfall, causing the freestyle skiing halfpipe and aerial events to be postponed by a day. This forced both men and women to hold concurrent biathlon training sessions for the mass start. However, organizers assured that these changes would not majorly disrupt the Games, set to conclude on Sunday.
As snowfall subsided in the afternoon, event planners re-confirmed the women's halfpipe qualifiers would move forward from 1830 GMT, with the finals concluding the freestyle skiing schedule on Saturday night. Meanwhile, in Anterselva, biathlon organizers consolidated men's and women's mass start training in anticipation of further snowfall.
International Olympic Committee spokesperson Mark Adams stated that dealing with harsh weather is a typical challenge in winter sports. Livigno, known as "Little Tibet" due to its Alpine location near the Swiss border, regularly grapples with weather-induced schedule shifts. The Milano Cortina Games will wrap up in Verona with a closing ceremony starting at 1900 GMT on Sunday.
