Syed Hammad Meer Clinches Silver: A Triumph at Abu Dhabi Masters Games

Syed Hammad Meer, a celebrated skeet shooter, won a silver medal for India at the 2026 International Masters Games in Abu Dhabi. Competing against global athletes, Meer's performance was remarkable despite recent injuries. His success enhances his status as a leading figure in India's skeet shooting scene.

Devdiscourse News Desk | India | Updated: 20-02-2026 16:42 IST | Created: 20-02-2026 16:42 IST
Renowned skeet shooter Syed Hammad Meer made India proud by securing a silver medal at the prestigious International Masters Games 2026, held in Abu Dhabi. The global event saw participation from over 25,000 athletes across 33 sports disciplines.

The competition took place at the Al Ain Equestrian, Shooting, and Golf Club, where Meer showcased his prowess in the clay pigeon skeet shotgun shooting category. Despite battling injuries, including a fractured finger, he managed to clinch the silver medal, facing stiff competition from international peers.

Meer, who has been active in shooting competitions since 2014, revealed that he missed out on gold due to his injuries. He recently earned silver at the National Shooting Championship, solidifying his reputation as a formidable athlete in India's skeet shooting domain.

