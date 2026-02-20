Syed Hammad Meer Clinches Silver: A Triumph at Abu Dhabi Masters Games

Renowned skeet shooter Syed Hammad Meer made India proud by securing a silver medal at the prestigious International Masters Games 2026, held in Abu Dhabi. The global event saw participation from over 25,000 athletes across 33 sports disciplines.

The competition took place at the Al Ain Equestrian, Shooting, and Golf Club, where Meer showcased his prowess in the clay pigeon skeet shotgun shooting category. Despite battling injuries, including a fractured finger, he managed to clinch the silver medal, facing stiff competition from international peers.

Meer, who has been active in shooting competitions since 2014, revealed that he missed out on gold due to his injuries. He recently earned silver at the National Shooting Championship, solidifying his reputation as a formidable athlete in India's skeet shooting domain.

(With inputs from agencies.)