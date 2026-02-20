Left Menu

Australia's Dominance: Demolishing Oman

Australia defeated Oman by nine wickets in their final Twenty20 World Cup group match. Skipper Mitchell Marsh led the chase, scoring an unbeaten 64. Despite being eliminated, Australia displayed a clinical performance, dismissing Oman for 104 and equaling the T20 World Cup record for the fastest chase over 100.

Australia showcased a remarkable performance as they defeated Oman by nine wickets in their final Twenty20 World Cup group encounter on Friday in Pallekele. Though both teams were already out of the tournament, Australia delivered an emphatic win, pursuing a modest target of 105 with exceptional ease.

Captain Mitchell Marsh was the star of the chase, racing to a half-century off just 26 balls within the first powerplay, showcasing a masterclass in batting by hitting Oman's bowlers all over the ground. He remained unbeaten on 64, securing Australia's victory with an astonishing 62 balls to spare, thereby equalling the T20 World Cup record for the fastest chase of a total over 100.

In the bowling department, Adam Zampa stood out with figures of 4-21, while Xavier Bartlett made significant early breakthroughs, keeping Oman in check with an impressive display that saw them bundled out for 104 in 16.2 overs. Despite Oman's efforts, their innings never recovered, and they concluded the group stage without a win.

