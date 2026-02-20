Norwegian Biathlete Makes Olympic History with Record Gold
Norwegian biathlete Johannes Dale-Skjevdal secured Norway's 17th gold in the Milan Cortina Winter Olympics, breaking the record for a nation at a single Winter Olympics. He hit all 20 targets in the 15-kilometer mass start race. Teammate Sturla Holm Laegreid took silver and France's Quentin Fillon Maillet claimed bronze.
In a historic feat at the Milan Cortina Winter Olympics, Johannes Dale-Skjevdal of Norway dominated the biathlon, securing his nation's 17th gold medal. This achievement broke the previous record for the most golds by a nation at a single Winter Olympics, set by Norway in 2022.
Dale-Skjevdal showcased his prowess by hitting all 20 targets in the challenging 15-kilometer mass start race. His precision and speed allowed him to finish the demanding course in just 39 minutes, 17.1 seconds, despite gusty winds.
Close behind, teammate Sturla Holm Laegreid earned silver, while France's Quentin Fillon Maillet clinched bronze. The mass start race saw the top 30 biathletes compete in intense conditions, illustrating the high stakes and skill required at this elite level.
(With inputs from agencies.)
