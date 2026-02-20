Left Menu

Kashmir's Unprecedented February Heatwave: A Record-Breaking Winter

Kashmir is witnessing an uncharacteristically warm winter, with temperatures soaring 9-11 degrees above average. The region is experiencing its warmest February in a decade, with Srinagar recording 20.1°C. Officials and forecasters predict this heatwave to continue, challenging temperature records and maintaining a significant rainfall deficit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 20-02-2026 15:43 IST | Created: 20-02-2026 15:43 IST
Kashmir's Unprecedented February Heatwave: A Record-Breaking Winter
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Kashmir region is currently experiencing an unusually warm winter, with temperatures reaching unprecedented levels for this time of year, officials confirmed on Friday. Daytime temperatures have risen to 9-11 degrees Celsius above normal, marking the warmest February in a decade.

On Thursday, the city of Srinagar recorded a high temperature of 20.1 degrees Celsius, nearly 10 degrees above the seasonal average. This unprecedented warmth follows the 2016 record of 20.6 degrees Celsius on February 24. Notably, Gulmarg hit 11.4 degrees Celsius, equaling the all-time February record set in 1993.

Independent forecaster Faizan Arif warned that the warm spell is only beginning, with more temperature records likely to be broken. Meanwhile, the Meteorological Department anticipates a dry February with potential light rain or snow at month's end, leaving Kashmir 56% and Jammu 35% below average rainfall.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Affordable Travel: Udan Yatri Cafes and Digi Yatra Launched

Affordable Travel: Udan Yatri Cafes and Digi Yatra Launched

 India
2
Unidentified Youths Open Fire in Delhi: A Mystery Unfolds

Unidentified Youths Open Fire in Delhi: A Mystery Unfolds

 India
3
European Aerospace Power Struggle: Future of the Fighter Jet

European Aerospace Power Struggle: Future of the Fighter Jet

 Global
4
Supreme Court Overturns Trump's Landmark Tariff Move

Supreme Court Overturns Trump's Landmark Tariff Move

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI reinforces supply chains amid global disruptions: Lessons from China

AI is a double-edged sword for digital privacy

Gender equality and social integration shape clean energy progress

Dialogue-based AI coaching increases ethical awareness in universities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026