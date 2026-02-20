Kashmir's Unprecedented February Heatwave: A Record-Breaking Winter

The Kashmir region is currently experiencing an unusually warm winter, with temperatures reaching unprecedented levels for this time of year, officials confirmed on Friday. Daytime temperatures have risen to 9-11 degrees Celsius above normal, marking the warmest February in a decade.

On Thursday, the city of Srinagar recorded a high temperature of 20.1 degrees Celsius, nearly 10 degrees above the seasonal average. This unprecedented warmth follows the 2016 record of 20.6 degrees Celsius on February 24. Notably, Gulmarg hit 11.4 degrees Celsius, equaling the all-time February record set in 1993.

Independent forecaster Faizan Arif warned that the warm spell is only beginning, with more temperature records likely to be broken. Meanwhile, the Meteorological Department anticipates a dry February with potential light rain or snow at month's end, leaving Kashmir 56% and Jammu 35% below average rainfall.

