Wales' Bitter Sweet Battle: Pride Amidst Defeat

Wales showed resilience despite a narrow 26-23 defeat against Scotland in the Six Nations, marking their 14th straight loss. Coach Steve Tandy emphasized their progress, praising the team's improved defense and strategy. Injuries to key players Sam Costelow and Taine Basham could impact their next game in Ireland.

Updated: 22-02-2026 01:45 IST | Created: 22-02-2026 01:45 IST
Wales' Bitter Sweet Battle: Pride Amidst Defeat
Wales endured another heart-wrenching defeat as they lost 26-23 to Scotland in their latest Six Nations encounter on Saturday. Despite leading by 12 points at halftime, a lapse in concentration allowed Scotland to seize control, leaving Wales with their 14th consecutive loss in the championship.

Head coach Steve Tandy remained optimistic, highlighting the team's defensive improvements compared to earlier matches. 'Bitterly disappointed not to win the game,' Tandy said, but underscored the pride within the squad as they continue to grow.

Tandy acknowledged critical errors, notably a passive response to a Scotland kickoff that led to a costly try. Injuries to flyhalf Sam Costelow and loose forward Taine Basham compound their challenges moving forward as Wales prepares to face Ireland.

