Left Menu

Tragic Discovery: Missing Boy Found in Abandoned House

The body of 12-year-old Rizwan, who was allegedly kidnapped, was found in an abandoned house in Rasra. Police detained two suspects for questioning, acting on a missing person's report filed by Rizwan's mother. Investigation is ongoing to determine the details surrounding the boy's death.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ballia | Updated: 22-02-2026 11:51 IST | Created: 22-02-2026 11:51 IST
Tragic Discovery: Missing Boy Found in Abandoned House
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A harrowing discovery was made in a quiet Rasra village as the body of 12-year-old Rizwan was found in an abandoned house, officials revealed on Sunday.

The young boy had allegedly been kidnapped three days prior, prompting a frantic search by law enforcement after his mother, Sairun Nisha, reported him missing on February 18. Authorities confirmed two individuals are currently being questioned in connection with the case.

Rasra Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Alok Gupta stated that a police team swiftly advanced to the scene after receiving the report and subsequently sent the body for post-mortem examination. The investigation continues as officers search for more answers regarding the tragic turn of events.

TRENDING

1
Congress Criticizes Interim US Trade Deal: 'Abki Baar Trump Se Haar'

Congress Criticizes Interim US Trade Deal: 'Abki Baar Trump Se Haar'

 India
2
Tragic Motorcycle Accident Claims Three Lives in Bihar

Tragic Motorcycle Accident Claims Three Lives in Bihar

 India
3
Political Intrigue: The Sabarimala Tantri Gold Case Controversy

Political Intrigue: The Sabarimala Tantri Gold Case Controversy

 India
4
PM Modi flags off Meerut Metro, Namo Bharat in Meerut.

PM Modi flags off Meerut Metro, Namo Bharat in Meerut.

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI reinforces supply chains amid global disruptions: Lessons from China

AI is a double-edged sword for digital privacy

Gender equality and social integration shape clean energy progress

Dialogue-based AI coaching increases ethical awareness in universities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026