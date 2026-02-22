Tragic Discovery: Missing Boy Found in Abandoned House

A harrowing discovery was made in a quiet Rasra village as the body of 12-year-old Rizwan was found in an abandoned house, officials revealed on Sunday.

The young boy had allegedly been kidnapped three days prior, prompting a frantic search by law enforcement after his mother, Sairun Nisha, reported him missing on February 18. Authorities confirmed two individuals are currently being questioned in connection with the case.

Rasra Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Alok Gupta stated that a police team swiftly advanced to the scene after receiving the report and subsequently sent the body for post-mortem examination. The investigation continues as officers search for more answers regarding the tragic turn of events.