Escalating Tensions: Russia Intensifies Attacks on Ukrainian Energy Infrastructure

Russia launched an assault on Ukraine using drones, ballistic, and cruise missiles aimed at energy infrastructure. Key targets included Kyiv, Odesa, and central Ukraine. Damage and injuries were reported, highlighting the ongoing conflict as part of Russia's invasion strategy, allegedly to weaken Ukraine's defense capabilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 22-02-2026 11:52 IST | Created: 22-02-2026 11:52 IST
  • Ukraine

Over the weekend, Russia intensified its offensive against Ukraine by deploying a barrage of strike drones, as well as ballistic and cruise missiles. The assaults primarily targeted energy infrastructure, according to Ukrainian military sources and local officials.

The attacks concentrated on regions including Kyiv, the Black Sea port city of Odesa, and central Ukraine. Reports surfaced of at least one injury in Kyiv where significant damage occurred in over a dozen residences, stated Mykola Kalashnyk, the regional governor, via the Telegram messaging app.

The frequency of these strikes underscores an ongoing strategy by Russia to destabilize Ukraine by crippling its energy systems, including thermal power plants and gas sectors. Moscow claims these tactics are integral to undermining Ukraine's defense capabilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

