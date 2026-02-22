India-US Trade Pact Negotiations Delayed Amid Tariff Developments

India and the United States have chosen to postpone the meeting of their chief negotiators in Washington, which was set to finalize the text of an interim trade agreement, according to insider sources on Sunday.

The Indian delegation planned to begin their discussions on February 23. However, both parties believe rescheduling will be beneficial to accommodate time for evaluating recent developments and implications. The meeting will take place once a mutually convenient date is decided upon.

This decision comes in the wake of the US Supreme Court's judgment against the expansive tariffs introduced by the Trump administration. Following this, Trump had announced an increase in those tariffs from 10 percent to 15 percent over the weekend.