Indian Women's Cricket Team Aims for World Domination

The Indian women's cricket team is reaching for the pinnacle of world cricket, a vision articulated by vice-captain Smriti Mandhana. Fresh from their groundbreaking 50-over World Cup win, the team now sets its sights on the T20 World Cup. The Women in Blue have already made a strong start this year by clinching a T20 series against Australia, marking their first such triumph over the formidable foes in a decade.

Smriti Mandhana expressed the team's desire to focus on constancy and performance, rather than the reputations of their opponents. 'We are on the verge of a transition where we want to dominate world cricket,' Mandhana stated. Her determined 82 runs in the decisive third T20, paired with Jemimah's 59, guided India to victory, setting an example of the team's formidable form.

This year marks a key period of transition for Indian women's cricket as they prepare for the T20 World Cup in England and Wales. Mandhana highlighted the team's growth, particularly in the T20 format, owing in part to the Women's Premier League's impact, admitting there is still work to be done in establishing their ideal T20 lineup.