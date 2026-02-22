LAFC Stuns Inter Miami in Historic MLS Showdown

In a highly anticipated MLS season opener, Los Angeles FC triumphed over Inter Miami with a decisive 3-0 victory. The match, marked by standout goals from David Martínez, Denis Bouanga, and Nathan Ordaz, reinforced LAFC's status as a formidable competitor in the league.

The game, staged at the historic Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, drew an impressive crowd of 75,673 fans, the second-largest in MLS history. Despite Lionel Messi's presence on the field for Miami, the star forward couldn't find the net, battling both defenders and a lingering hamstring injury.

Dos Santos made a winning debut as LAFC's head coach, leading his team to an undefeated season opener record of 9-0-0. The home team's defense and midfield showcased tactical brilliance, contributing to a dominant performance that sends a strong message for the rest of the season.

(With inputs from agencies.)