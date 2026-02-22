Punjab's Sahil Shines: A Surprising Gold Win in Indian Race Walk
Punjab athlete Sahil defied expectations to win the gold medal in the men's half marathon at the Indian Open Race Walk Competition. He outpaced Tamil Nadu's Servin Sebastian and Haryana's Hardeep over a 21km course at Sukha Lake, finishing with a time of 1:25:48.
The stunning 24-year-old managed to outpace Tamil Nadu's seasoned competitor, Servin Sebastian, in a gripping finale at the Sukha Lake course, securing a winning time of 1:25:48. Sahil's performance saw him overcome the challenge of his opponents over the 21km distance, with Sebastian settling for silver, clocking in at 1:25:50, and Hardeep of Haryana taking bronze with 1:26:03.
In the women's category, Haryana's Ravina clinched the gold with a time of 1:39:15, narrowly edging past younger competitors. The competition showcased thrilling performances across categories, marking a successful event.
