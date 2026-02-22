Punjab's Sahil Shines: A Surprising Gold Win in Indian Race Walk

In a surprising turn of events at the Indian Open Race Walk Competition, Punjab's Sahil upset more experienced athletes to capture the gold in the men's half marathon.

The stunning 24-year-old managed to outpace Tamil Nadu's seasoned competitor, Servin Sebastian, in a gripping finale at the Sukha Lake course, securing a winning time of 1:25:48. Sahil's performance saw him overcome the challenge of his opponents over the 21km distance, with Sebastian settling for silver, clocking in at 1:25:50, and Hardeep of Haryana taking bronze with 1:26:03.

In the women's category, Haryana's Ravina clinched the gold with a time of 1:39:15, narrowly edging past younger competitors. The competition showcased thrilling performances across categories, marking a successful event.

(With inputs from agencies.)