Cinderella Story: Jammu & Kashmir's Journey to the Ranji Trophy Final

In a gripping tale of determination and resilience, Jammu and Kashmir have reached the Ranji Trophy final for the first time in history. Facing a formidable Karnataka team, winners of the trophy eight times before, the underdog side is braced for a challenging contest.

Karnataka's dominance throughout the season has been evident, with their batting stalwarts KL Rahul, Karun Nair, and Devdutt Padikkal posting impressive numbers. Shreyas Gopal, the team's star all-rounder, has been a critical contributor with both bat and ball.

As the clash unfolds at the KSCA Stadium, Jammu and Kashmir will rely heavily on their skipper Paras Dogra and pacer Auqib Nabi to rise to the occasion. The team is eager to make history by thwarting Karnataka's quest for a ninth title.