T20 WC 2026: Team India arrives in Chennai ahead of Super 8 clash against Zimbabwe

The Indian men's cricket team touched down in Chennai on Monday ahead of their second ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8s match against Zimbabwe, scheduled for February 26 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. The Suryakumar Yadav-led India faced an excruciating 76-run loss against South Africa in both teams' first Super 8 fixture of the T20 World Cup 2026, at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday.

The massive defeat marked India suffering their first defeat in 18 matches in ICC events across white-ball formats since losing the finals of the 2023 World Cup against Australia at the same venue -- Narendra Modi Stadium. This was also India's second-biggest defeat by runs in all T20 Internationals behind the 80-run defeats against New Zealand in Wellington in 2019. In T20 World Cup history, India suffered their biggest defeat. Coming to the match, South Africa made 187/7 in 20 overs after David Miller (63) and Dewald Brevis (45) stitched a brilliant 97-run stand for the fourth wicket. Tristan Stubbs played a brisk, unbeaten knock of 44.

For India, Arshdeep Singh (2/28), Jasprit Bumrah (3/15), Varun Chakaravarthy (1/47), and Shivam Dube (1/32) were among the wicket-takers. Defending 188, South Africa's bowlers produced a brilliant all-round display. None of the Indian batters hit a half-century. Shivam Dube top-scored with 42 as Proteas bundled out the defending champions for just 111 in 18.5 overs, thrashing the Men in Blue by 76 runs.

For South Africa, captain Aiden Markram (1/5), Marco Jansen (4/22), Keshav Maharaj (3/24) and Corbin Bosch (2/12) had a brilliant day with the ball. With the defeat, India's Net Run Rate (NRR) took a nosedive as they now find themselves dawdling with the NRR of -3.800. They will need to win both their remaining matches Super 8 Group 1 matches to stay in contention for the semifinal berth. The Men in Blue will also need to make sure they improve their NRR so they don't have to rely on others' results for their progress. (ANI)

