Left Menu

T20 WC 2026: Team India arrives in Chennai ahead of Super 8 clash against Zimbabwe

The Suryakumar Yadav-led India faced an excruciating 76-run loss against South Africa in both teams' first Super 8 fixture of the T20 World Cup 2026, at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday.

ANI | Updated: 23-02-2026 17:14 IST | Created: 23-02-2026 17:14 IST
T20 WC 2026: Team India arrives in Chennai ahead of Super 8 clash against Zimbabwe
Indian cricket team players arrive in Chennai (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian men's cricket team touched down in Chennai on Monday ahead of their second ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8s match against Zimbabwe, scheduled for February 26 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. The Suryakumar Yadav-led India faced an excruciating 76-run loss against South Africa in both teams' first Super 8 fixture of the T20 World Cup 2026, at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday.

The massive defeat marked India suffering their first defeat in 18 matches in ICC events across white-ball formats since losing the finals of the 2023 World Cup against Australia at the same venue -- Narendra Modi Stadium. This was also India's second-biggest defeat by runs in all T20 Internationals behind the 80-run defeats against New Zealand in Wellington in 2019. In T20 World Cup history, India suffered their biggest defeat. Coming to the match, South Africa made 187/7 in 20 overs after David Miller (63) and Dewald Brevis (45) stitched a brilliant 97-run stand for the fourth wicket. Tristan Stubbs played a brisk, unbeaten knock of 44.

For India, Arshdeep Singh (2/28), Jasprit Bumrah (3/15), Varun Chakaravarthy (1/47), and Shivam Dube (1/32) were among the wicket-takers. Defending 188, South Africa's bowlers produced a brilliant all-round display. None of the Indian batters hit a half-century. Shivam Dube top-scored with 42 as Proteas bundled out the defending champions for just 111 in 18.5 overs, thrashing the Men in Blue by 76 runs.

For South Africa, captain Aiden Markram (1/5), Marco Jansen (4/22), Keshav Maharaj (3/24) and Corbin Bosch (2/12) had a brilliant day with the ball. With the defeat, India's Net Run Rate (NRR) took a nosedive as they now find themselves dawdling with the NRR of -3.800. They will need to win both their remaining matches Super 8 Group 1 matches to stay in contention for the semifinal berth. The Men in Blue will also need to make sure they improve their NRR so they don't have to rely on others' results for their progress. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Patel Engineering Secures Renuka Ji Dam Project Bid

Patel Engineering Secures Renuka Ji Dam Project Bid

 India
2
G7 Trade Ministers to Address U.S. Tariff Turmoil

G7 Trade Ministers to Address U.S. Tariff Turmoil

 Belgium
3
Congress Leads Farmers’ Fight Against India-US Trade Pact

Congress Leads Farmers’ Fight Against India-US Trade Pact

 India
4
Former Zimbabwe Leader's Son in Court for Attempted Murder

Former Zimbabwe Leader's Son in Court for Attempted Murder

 South Africa

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI handle cancer care? New research tests limits of LLMs

Why users embrace or abandon generative AI: Critical adoption drivers

Farmers embrace AI when it delivers real value

Can human survival instincts guide safe artificial intelligence?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026