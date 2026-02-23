Zimbabwe Opts to Bowl in T20 Clash Against West Indies

In a crucial T20 World Cup Super Eights fixture, Zimbabwe's captain Sikandar Raza won the toss and elected to bowl first against the West Indies. This strategic move marks a significant moment in the tournament as both teams vie for supremacy on the field.

The Zimbabwean side has made tactical adjustments with the inclusion of Richard Ngarava, who replaces Wellington Masakadza. Meanwhile, the West Indies have brought back Romario Shepherd into the playing eleven, sidelining Roston Chase for this game.

The match lineups include major cricketing names with Brandon King and Shai Hope leading the West Indies charge, while Sikandar Raza spearheads the Zimbabwe team. Fans eagerly anticipate a thrilling encounter between these two competitive sides.