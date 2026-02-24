Left Menu

Sports Ministry asks IOA to constitute ad-hoc committee for managing karate

The Sports Ministry has asked the Indian Olympic Association IOA to form an ad-hoc committee to manage Karate in the country as multiple bodies are claiming to be the disciplines national federation, impairing orderly administration and causing confusion among athletes.

The Sports Ministry has asked the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) to form an ad-hoc committee to manage Karate in the country as multiple bodies are claiming to be the discipline's national federation, impairing ''orderly administration'' and causing confusion among athletes. In a letter to IOA President P T Usha, the ministry said given Karate's presence in this year's Asian Games roster, it is imperative that its governance is structured. A total of 56 medals are on offer in the discipline which was not a part of the 2024 Olympics. ''...the Ministry, hereby, requests the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) to constitute a transitory committee or Ad-Hoc Committee in consultation with the concerned International Federation, to oversee and manage the affairs of sport of Karate...,'' the ministry stated. ''Such a measure is indispensable to safeguard the preparation and progression of athletes within the Karate discipline, for the Asian Games and all other forthcoming international tournaments and championships, which are bound to suffer irreparably if immediate steps to establish a proper governance mechanism in the interim are not undertaken.'' The committee's responsibilities will include the selection of athletes for international events till a ''suitable Federation'' is recognised by the Ministry. Currently, the All India Karate-Do Federation (AIKDF), Karate Association of India (KAI), Karate India Organisation (KIO), Karate India and The Karate Federation of India (TKFI) claim to be the governing authority for it. ''...the prevailing situation relating to the sport of Karate reflects serious governance deficiencies, including multiplicity of claimants, absence of a unified national structure, lack of institutional clarity for athletes, and uncertainty regarding conduct of national and international events,'' the ministry's letter stated. ''...such circumstances have resulted in confusion among sportspersons and stakeholders, and have led to multiple litigations between rival bodies, thereby impairing orderly administration and development of the sport,'' it added. The ministry said due to lack of governance and factional disputes, athletes are finding it extremely difficult to continue training. ''The administrative vacuum in the sport of Karate undermines the nation's goals of leveraging sports for excellence, economic growth, social progress, and citizens' well-being,'' it noted. Last year, the Sports Authority of India (SAI), through the Target Asian Games Group (TAGG) scheme, had organised a 45-day coaching camp for 48 karatekas in Lucknow as part of their build-up to the Asian Games. The 45-day camp featured 48 athletes, 12 coaches, and four support staff and was sanctioned with financial assistance of Rs 1.42 crore under the Assistance to National Sports Federations (ANSFs) Scheme.

