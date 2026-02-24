Left Menu

Vladimír Darida's Return: Czech Football's Hopeful Comeback

Vladimír Darida, former captain of the Czech Republic national football team, has returned from international retirement to aid his country's World Cup qualifying efforts. Initially retiring in 2021, Darida rejoined the team after discussions with the coach and general manager, aiming for success in the upcoming playoffs.

  • Czechia

Vladimír Darida, the experienced former captain, has announced his decision to come out of international retirement. The 35-year-old footballer aims to assist the Czech Republic in their quest to qualify for the World Cup.

Darida retired from internationals in 2021 following the Czech team's exit in the European Championship's quarterfinals. However, after deliberations with coach Miroslav Koubek and Czech Football Association's Pavel Nedved, he has chosen to rejoin the squad.

Darida's comeback underscores his dedication to national football success. The Czech Republic is set to face Ireland in a crucial playoff on March 26, with hopes of securing a spot in the tournament, contributing to Group A alongside Mexico, South Africa, and South Korea.

(With inputs from agencies.)

