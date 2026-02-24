Left Menu

Shaheen Shah Afridi's Bowling Dominates England's Lineup

Shaheen Shah Afridi's exceptional bowling performance led to England's struggling innings, with top players falling cheaply. Despite Harry Brook's century, England managed a total of 166/8 in 19.1 overs. Shaheen claimed four wickets, showcasing his prowess on the field.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pallekele | Updated: 24-02-2026 22:43 IST | Created: 24-02-2026 22:43 IST
Shaheen Shah Afridi's Bowling Dominates England's Lineup
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a gripping cricket encounter, Shaheen Shah Afridi's outstanding bowling performance played a pivotal role in subduing England's batting lineup.

Despite Harry Brook's sublime century, contributing significantly to the team's total of 166 for 8 in 19.1 overs, Afridi's precision dismantled key players.

His four-wicket haul set the tone for the match, demonstrating Afridi's prowess and presenting a formidable challenge to the English batsmen.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Border Tensions Escalate: Sierra Leone and Guinea's Territorial Dispute

Border Tensions Escalate: Sierra Leone and Guinea's Territorial Dispute

 Nigeria
2
Legal Clash: Trump Administration vs. New Jersey on Immigration

Legal Clash: Trump Administration vs. New Jersey on Immigration

 United States
3
Minas Gerais Tragedy: Torrential Rains Ravage Brazilian Southeast

Minas Gerais Tragedy: Torrential Rains Ravage Brazilian Southeast

 Global
4
Uttar Pradesh Assembly: From Perception Shift to Thought Leadership

Uttar Pradesh Assembly: From Perception Shift to Thought Leadership

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Synthetic voices in AI assistants reflect deep-rooted gender stereotypes

Digital learning boom amplifying online harassment risks in emerging nations

Adaptive AI system enhances zero-day attack resilience in blockchain networks

Beyond tech fixes: AI governance requires transdisciplinary ethical wisdom

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026