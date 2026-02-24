Shaheen Shah Afridi's Bowling Dominates England's Lineup

In a gripping cricket encounter, Shaheen Shah Afridi's outstanding bowling performance played a pivotal role in subduing England's batting lineup.

Despite Harry Brook's sublime century, contributing significantly to the team's total of 166 for 8 in 19.1 overs, Afridi's precision dismantled key players.

His four-wicket haul set the tone for the match, demonstrating Afridi's prowess and presenting a formidable challenge to the English batsmen.

(With inputs from agencies.)