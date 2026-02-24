Shaheen Shah Afridi's Bowling Dominates England's Lineup
Shaheen Shah Afridi's exceptional bowling performance led to England's struggling innings, with top players falling cheaply. Despite Harry Brook's century, England managed a total of 166/8 in 19.1 overs. Shaheen claimed four wickets, showcasing his prowess on the field.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Pallekele | Updated: 24-02-2026 22:43 IST | Created: 24-02-2026 22:43 IST
In a gripping cricket encounter, Shaheen Shah Afridi's outstanding bowling performance played a pivotal role in subduing England's batting lineup.
Despite Harry Brook's sublime century, contributing significantly to the team's total of 166 for 8 in 19.1 overs, Afridi's precision dismantled key players.
His four-wicket haul set the tone for the match, demonstrating Afridi's prowess and presenting a formidable challenge to the English batsmen.
(With inputs from agencies.)