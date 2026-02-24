Left Menu

Stalemate in the Super League: Odisha FC vs Inter Kashi Ends Goalless

In the Indian Super League, Odisha FC and Inter Kashi FC ended in a goalless draw, with both teams having chances but failing to score. Key moments included a notable performance by Odisha's Rahul KP and a series of missed opportunities by both teams throughout the match.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 24-02-2026 23:05 IST | Created: 24-02-2026 23:05 IST
Stalemate in the Super League: Odisha FC vs Inter Kashi Ends Goalless
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Odisha FC and Inter Kashi FC ended their Indian Super League encounter in a goalless draw, despite several attempts on goal from both sides. The match, played on Tuesday, saw just four shots on target combined, with Odisha's Rahul KP earning the Player of the Match title.

The game began with high energy, with Inter Kashi's Tomba Singh forcing a save in the opening minute. Rahul KP for Odisha missed a long-range attempt shortly after, and his teammate Suhair VP missed a header from close range. Thoiba Singh also came close for the hosts with a narrowly missed header.

In the second half, both teams continued to miss scoring opportunities. Odisha's Vanlalruatfela had a promising shot blocked, and Rohit Danu for Inter Kashi failed to capitalize on his chances. Despite a strong push in the final minutes, both teams could not find a winner, resulting in a goalless draw.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Border Tensions Escalate: Sierra Leone and Guinea's Territorial Dispute

Border Tensions Escalate: Sierra Leone and Guinea's Territorial Dispute

 Nigeria
2
Legal Clash: Trump Administration vs. New Jersey on Immigration

Legal Clash: Trump Administration vs. New Jersey on Immigration

 United States
3
Minas Gerais Tragedy: Torrential Rains Ravage Brazilian Southeast

Minas Gerais Tragedy: Torrential Rains Ravage Brazilian Southeast

 Global
4
Uttar Pradesh Assembly: From Perception Shift to Thought Leadership

Uttar Pradesh Assembly: From Perception Shift to Thought Leadership

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Synthetic voices in AI assistants reflect deep-rooted gender stereotypes

Digital learning boom amplifying online harassment risks in emerging nations

Adaptive AI system enhances zero-day attack resilience in blockchain networks

Beyond tech fixes: AI governance requires transdisciplinary ethical wisdom

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026