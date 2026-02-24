Stalemate in the Super League: Odisha FC vs Inter Kashi Ends Goalless

Odisha FC and Inter Kashi FC ended their Indian Super League encounter in a goalless draw, despite several attempts on goal from both sides. The match, played on Tuesday, saw just four shots on target combined, with Odisha's Rahul KP earning the Player of the Match title.

The game began with high energy, with Inter Kashi's Tomba Singh forcing a save in the opening minute. Rahul KP for Odisha missed a long-range attempt shortly after, and his teammate Suhair VP missed a header from close range. Thoiba Singh also came close for the hosts with a narrowly missed header.

In the second half, both teams continued to miss scoring opportunities. Odisha's Vanlalruatfela had a promising shot blocked, and Rohit Danu for Inter Kashi failed to capitalize on his chances. Despite a strong push in the final minutes, both teams could not find a winner, resulting in a goalless draw.

(With inputs from agencies.)