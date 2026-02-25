Craig Tiley Appointed CEO of US Tennis Association

The United States Tennis Association (USTA) announced that Craig Tiley, former head of Tennis Australia, will serve as its next CEO, assuming duties over the coming months. This move comes after Lew Sherr departed last year to lead business operations for the New York Mets.

Tiley, who is 64 and originally from South Africa, expressed enthusiasm about returning to American tennis, where he initially began his career. He plans to collaborate with both local and national leadership to grow the sport's popularity and reach.

Having served as CEO of Tennis Australia and Australian Open tournament director, Tiley is well-regarded for his player-first initiatives. Under his leadership, the Australian Open became the second most participated sport in Australia, a success he hopes to replicate in the U.S.

