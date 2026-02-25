Bodø/Glimt’s Sensational Triumph Over Inter Milan in Champions League

In an extraordinary turn of events, Norway's Bodø/Glimt has stunned the football world by eliminating Inter Milan from the Champions League. The modest club triumphed with a 2-1 victory at the San Siro, securing a 5-2 aggregate victory, and cementing their place in the round of 16.

This remarkable achievement follows Bodø/Glimt's unexpected wins against giants like Manchester City and Atletico Madrid. According to Opta, they had only a 0.3% chance of advancing at the beginning of January, yet they have defied the odds to achieve this extraordinary feat.

The surprise result sends a clear message: Bodø/Glimt is a real contender on the European stage. Coach Kjetil Knutsen couldn't hide his pride, emphasizing the dedication and belief of his players throughout this improbable journey.