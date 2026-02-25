Dramatic Arrest: Wanted Man in Greater Noida Murder Case Captured

A suspect in a high-profile Greater Noida murder case has been apprehended after an intense encounter with law enforcement. Monu, wanted for the brutal daylight killing of 27-year-old Nitin over a longstanding feud, was captured after a notable confrontation.

Police authorities, led by Additional Deputy Commissioner Sudhir Kumar, formed special teams to locate and arrest those implicated in the murder. Armed with crucial intelligence regarding the suspect's whereabouts in Puari village, officers conducted a strategic operation.

Upon cornering him, Monu allegedly fired at the police in an attempt to flee. The officers responded with return fire, injuring Monu, who was subsequently taken into custody. A country-made pistol, along with live and spent cartridges, was confiscated. The accused is now hospitalized for his injuries.

(With inputs from agencies.)