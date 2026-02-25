Left Menu

Dramatic Arrest: Wanted Man in Greater Noida Murder Case Captured

A suspect named Monu, linked to a daylight murder in Greater Noida, was captured by police after a tense encounter. The incident involved an exchange of gunfire, resulting in Monu's injury and subsequent arrest. Weapons were seized, and Monu is currently receiving medical treatment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Noida | Updated: 25-02-2026 11:12 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 11:12 IST
Dramatic Arrest: Wanted Man in Greater Noida Murder Case Captured
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A suspect in a high-profile Greater Noida murder case has been apprehended after an intense encounter with law enforcement. Monu, wanted for the brutal daylight killing of 27-year-old Nitin over a longstanding feud, was captured after a notable confrontation.

Police authorities, led by Additional Deputy Commissioner Sudhir Kumar, formed special teams to locate and arrest those implicated in the murder. Armed with crucial intelligence regarding the suspect's whereabouts in Puari village, officers conducted a strategic operation.

Upon cornering him, Monu allegedly fired at the police in an attempt to flee. The officers responded with return fire, injuring Monu, who was subsequently taken into custody. A country-made pistol, along with live and spent cartridges, was confiscated. The accused is now hospitalized for his injuries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1

Bright Digi Gold: Revolutionizing Precious Metal Savings in the Digital Era

 India
2
Yaap Digital Limited Launches IPO to Fuel Expansion and Innovation

Yaap Digital Limited Launches IPO to Fuel Expansion and Innovation

 India
3
Kushner's Controversial Diplomacy: Shaking Up France

Kushner's Controversial Diplomacy: Shaking Up France

 Global
4
Political Backlash in Karnataka Over Government Recruitment Figures

Political Backlash in Karnataka Over Government Recruitment Figures

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Synthetic voices in AI assistants reflect deep-rooted gender stereotypes

Digital learning boom amplifying online harassment risks in emerging nations

Adaptive AI system enhances zero-day attack resilience in blockchain networks

Beyond tech fixes: AI governance requires transdisciplinary ethical wisdom

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026