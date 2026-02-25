Left Menu

Heroic Helicopter Raid Earns Pilot Medal of Honour

Army Chief Warrant Officer Eric Slover received the Medal of Honour for his role in a daring raid capturing Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro. The operation, led by Slover, involved intense firefighting and strategic maneuvers, culminating in success despite severe injuries sustained by the pilot and his team.

25-02-2026
In a night filled with intense military action, Army Chief Warrant Officer 5 Eric Slover received the Congressional Medal of Honour during President Donald Trump's State of the Union address. While using a walker, Slover was honored for piloting the lead CH-47 Chinook helicopter during the daring raid that captured former Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.

The mission, executed under the cover of darkness, required meticulous planning and tremendous bravery. During the raid, Slover faced a barrage of enemy machine gun fire, sustaining multiple injuries. His expert piloting prevented a potential disaster, saving the lives of his fellow service members and ensuring the mission's success.

In addition to Slover, who is still recovering from his injuries, other team members will soon receive recognition. President Trump also awarded a Medal of Honour to retired Capt. E. Royce Williams for his service during the Korean War, celebrating both as heroes.

