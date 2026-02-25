Left Menu

Tragic Discovery: Mother and Daughters Found Dead in Delhi

A woman and her three minor daughters were discovered dead with their throats slit in Delhi's Samaypur Badli area. Police suspect the woman's husband, Munchun Kewat, who is missing. The family originally hailed from Bihar, and Kewat was a vegetable seller. Authorities are investigating the case for potential homicide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-02-2026 11:06 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 11:06 IST
In a chilling incident in Delhi's Samaypur Badli area, a woman and her three daughters were found dead with their throats slit. Police are investigating, with the husband, Munchun Kewat, as the prime suspect.

The victims, aged 27, 5, 4, and 3, were discovered inside their home by neighbors who quickly alerted authorities. Originally from Bihar, the family had been living in Delhi where Kewat worked as a vegetable vendor.

The police have launched an extensive manhunt for Kewat, who has been missing since the morning of the incident. Forensic teams have begun gathering evidence, and a murder case has been registered under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

