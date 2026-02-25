Left Menu

INS Anjadip: India's New Coastal Guardian

The Indian Navy will enhance its coastal defense with the commissioning of INS Anjadip on February 27 at Chennai port. The vessel, part of an anti-submarine warfare project, will bolster security in shallow waters using cutting-edge technology, contributing to the Navy's ability to protect India's maritime interests.

Updated: 25-02-2026 11:10 IST
  • India

The Indian Navy is poised to enhance its coastal defense capabilities with the commissioning of INS Anjadip at Chennai port on February 27. This vessel is the third in a series of eight being built under the Navy's anti-submarine warfare shallow water craft project.

Crafted by Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers in Kolkata, Anjadip is a cutting-edge vessel purposefully designed to address challenges in littoral zones, which are crucial for national security. It boasts a high-speed water-jet propulsion system that enables it to reach speeds of up to 25 knots, ensuring rapid response and sustained operations. The ship's design focuses on detecting, tracking, and neutralizing enemy submarines, especially in coastal areas.

Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, will attend the commissioning ceremony. The induction of INS Anjadip, named after an island off the Karwar coast, enhances the Navy's ability to safeguard India's expansive maritime interests, particularly around Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. Apart from its primary anti-submarine role, the warship is equipped for coastal surveillance, low-intensity maritime operations, and search and rescue tasks.

