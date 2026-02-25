Torino's Coaching Shuffle: Baroni Out, D'Aversa In

In a decisive move, Serie A club Torino has parted ways with coach Marco Baroni after the team's lackluster display in recent matches. The club quickly appointed Roberto D'Aversa as the new head coach.

The management's decision follows a stark 3-0 defeat against Genoa, which marked Torino's fourth consecutive match without a win, thrusting them perilously close to the relegation zone at 15th place in the league.

D'Aversa, a seasoned football manager with a history of steering Italian clubs such as Empoli and Parma, signed a contract to lead Torino until June 30, aiming to rejuvenate the team's performance.

(With inputs from agencies.)