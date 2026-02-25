Left Menu

Torino's Coaching Shuffle: Baroni Out, D'Aversa In

Serie A club Torino has replaced coach Marco Baroni with Roberto D'Aversa following a series of poor performances. The decision comes after a 3-0 loss to Genoa, leaving Torino close to the relegation zone. D'Aversa, an experienced Italian manager, has previously led several Italian teams.

Updated: 25-02-2026 09:28 IST
In a decisive move, Serie A club Torino has parted ways with coach Marco Baroni after the team's lackluster display in recent matches. The club quickly appointed Roberto D'Aversa as the new head coach.

The management's decision follows a stark 3-0 defeat against Genoa, which marked Torino's fourth consecutive match without a win, thrusting them perilously close to the relegation zone at 15th place in the league.

D'Aversa, a seasoned football manager with a history of steering Italian clubs such as Empoli and Parma, signed a contract to lead Torino until June 30, aiming to rejuvenate the team's performance.

