Left Menu

Record-Breaking National Judges Course Culminates with 47 Participants

The largest-ever National Judges Course concluded at Karni Singh Shooting Range with 47 participants. Conducted by the NRAI, the course focused on ISSF rules and judging practices. This effort strengthens India's capacity in shooting sports. An advanced ISSF B Judge Course is scheduled for next month.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-02-2026 14:22 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 14:22 IST
Record-Breaking National Judges Course Culminates with 47 Participants
  • Country:
  • India

The largest-ever National Judges Course has concluded at the Karni Singh Shooting Range, setting a new benchmark with 47 participants. This initiative, conducted under the aegis of the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI), spanned five days and imparted essential skills to participants.

The course focused on equipping judges with a comprehensive understanding of ISSF rules, range management, scoring protocols, and ethical judging practices. According to NRAI secretary general Pawankumar Singh, the record-breaking participation is a testament to NRAI's commitment to developing a skilled cadre of judges capable of ensuring fairness and excellence in Indian shooting sports.

Building on this momentum, the NRAI is set to host the prestigious ISSF B Judge Course next month. This advanced training will offer select judges from the national program the opportunity to earn their international license, empowering them to officiate at world-level events.

TRENDING

1
Thailand Moves Toward New Government with Election Certifications

Thailand Moves Toward New Government with Election Certifications

 Global
2
Empowering Exports: India's Thriving Smartphone Industry

Empowering Exports: India's Thriving Smartphone Industry

 India
3
Supreme Court Upholds Fraternity as Key for National Unity

Supreme Court Upholds Fraternity as Key for National Unity

 India
4
Rahul Gandhi poster boy of negative politics, compromised national interest by joining hands with anti-India forces:Piyush Goyal to reporters.

Rahul Gandhi poster boy of negative politics, compromised national interest ...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Synthetic voices in AI assistants reflect deep-rooted gender stereotypes

Digital learning boom amplifying online harassment risks in emerging nations

Adaptive AI system enhances zero-day attack resilience in blockchain networks

Beyond tech fixes: AI governance requires transdisciplinary ethical wisdom

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026