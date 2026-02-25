Record-Breaking National Judges Course Culminates with 47 Participants

The largest-ever National Judges Course has concluded at the Karni Singh Shooting Range, setting a new benchmark with 47 participants. This initiative, conducted under the aegis of the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI), spanned five days and imparted essential skills to participants.

The course focused on equipping judges with a comprehensive understanding of ISSF rules, range management, scoring protocols, and ethical judging practices. According to NRAI secretary general Pawankumar Singh, the record-breaking participation is a testament to NRAI's commitment to developing a skilled cadre of judges capable of ensuring fairness and excellence in Indian shooting sports.

Building on this momentum, the NRAI is set to host the prestigious ISSF B Judge Course next month. This advanced training will offer select judges from the national program the opportunity to earn their international license, empowering them to officiate at world-level events.